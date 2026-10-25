No. 11 Texas squares off against Mississippi State in SEC play

Mississippi State (4-3) at No. 11 Texas (5-2), Oct. 31 at 7:30 p.m. EDT.

Opening Line: Texas by 20.5. Against the spread: Texas 2-5, Mississippi State 4-3.

How to watch: ESPN

Key stats

Texas Offense

Overall: 369.6 yards per game (88th in FBS)

Passing: 224.7 yards per game (73rd)

Rushing: 144.9 yards per game (88th)

Scoring: 30.7 points per game (57th)

Texas Defense

Overall: 285.4 yards per game (15th in FBS)

Passing: 178.1 yards per game (21st)

Rushing: 107.3 yards per game (27th)

Scoring: 19.1 points per game (29th)

Mississippi State Offense

Overall: 439.7 yards per game (31st in FBS)

Passing: 264.7 yards per game (35th)

Rushing: 175.0 yards per game (50th)

Scoring: 30.0 points per game (61st)

Mississippi State Defense

Overall: 392.0 yards per game (106th in FBS)

Passing: 267.4 yards per game (128th)

Rushing: 124.6 yards per game (46th)

Scoring: 27.7 points per game (102nd)

Mississippi State ranks 121st in the FBS with 73.4 penalty yards per game.

Mississippi State is 70th in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 84.0% of trips. Texas’ red zone offense ranks 18th, scoring on 92.9% of red zone opportunities.

Mississippi State is 122nd in the FBS with an average time of possession of 27:50, compared to Texas’ 61st-ranked average of 30:24.

Team leaders

Texas

Passing: Arch Manning, 1,510 yards, 12 TDs, 7 INTs, 63.5 completion percentage

Rushing: Raleek Brown, 422 yards on 84 carries, 5 TDs

Receiving: Ryan Wingo, 456 yards on 33 catches, 4 TDs

Mississippi State

Passing: Kamario Taylor, 1,460 yards, 17 TDs, 4 INTs, 65.4 completion percentage

Rushing: Da’Marion Bothwell, 514 yards on 91 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Anthony Evans III, 647 yards on 53 catches, 5 TDs

Last game

Texas won 34-27 over Ole Miss on Oct. 24. Manning led Texas with 212 yards on 18-of-30 passing (60.0%) for one touchdown and two interceptions. He also carried the ball eight times for 2 yards and two rushing touchdowns. Brown had 157 rushing yards on 23 carries. Wingo recorded 111 yards on seven catches with one touchdown.

Mississippi State fell to Oklahoma 23-15 on Oct. 24. Parker Puckett threw for 158 yards on 17-of-24 attempts (70.8%) with one touchdown and one interception. He also carried the ball seven times for 37 yards. Bothwell had 111 rushing yards on 17 carries, adding one reception for eight yards. Sanfrisco Magee recorded 65 yards on three catches with one touchdown.

Next game

Texas plays at No. 23 Missouri on Nov. 7. Mississippi State hosts Vanderbilt on Nov. 7.

By The Associated Press