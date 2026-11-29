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Portland Pilots (4-4) at Stanford Cardinal (5-3)

Stanford, California; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stanford hosts Portland after Julius Price scored 31 points in Stanford’s 66-64 loss to the Saint Louis Billikens.

The Cardinal are 5-0 in home games. Stanford is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Pilots are 2-0 on the road. Portland is 2-1 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Stanford averages 73.3 points per game, 6.0 fewer points than the 79.3 Portland gives up. Portland scores 23.4 more points per game (90.8) than Stanford gives up (67.4).

TOP PERFORMERS: Price is scoring 16.8 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Cardinal. Christian Bliss is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers.

Jaxon Olvera is averaging 16.3 points for the Pilots. Hunter Adam is averaging 11.6 points and 5.8 rebounds.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press