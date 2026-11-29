South Dakota State Jackrabbits (5-3) vs. Fresno State Bulldogs (5-2)

New Orleans; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota State and Fresno State square off at XULA Convocation Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.

The Bulldogs have a 5-2 record in non-conference games. Fresno State has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

The Jackrabbits have a 5-3 record in non-conference play. South Dakota State leads the Summit League with 11.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Alec Squires averaging 3.3.

Fresno State scores 83.4 points, 12.6 more per game than the 70.8 South Dakota State allows. South Dakota State averages 79.5 points per game, 0.5 more than the 79.0 Fresno State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ross Candelino is scoring 19.9 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Dragos Lungu is averaging 16.7 points and 6.1 rebounds while shooting 47.3%.

Joe Sayler is shooting 38.9% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Jackrabbits, while averaging 16.8 points and 3.5 assists. Jon Mekonnen is averaging 16.1 points and 5.6 rebounds.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press