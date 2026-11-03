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North Dakota State visits Saint Mary’s (CA) after Juzenas’ 20-point performance

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By AP News

North Dakota State Bison (1-0) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (1-0)

Moraga, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Mary’s (CA) faces North Dakota State after Mantas Juzenas scored 20 points in Saint Mary’s (CA)’s 90-85 overtime win over the Illinois State Redbirds.

Saint Mary’s (CA) went 27-6 overall last season while going 17-0 at home. The Gaels averaged 77.3 points per game last season, 16.4 from the free-throw line and 24.6 from deep.

North Dakota State went 10-5 on the road and 27-8 overall last season. The Bison allowed opponents to score 70.2 points per game and shot 44.2% from the field last season.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

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