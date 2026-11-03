Watford leads Queens against Loyola Marymount after 26-point game

Queens Royals at Loyola Marymount Lions

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Queens visits Loyola Marymount after Jordan Watford scored 26 points in Queens’ 103-98 win against the Winthrop Eagles.

Loyola Marymount went 10-8 at home last season while going 15-17 overall. The Lions averaged 74.3 points per game last season, 32.8 in the paint, 13.1 off of turnovers and 11.3 on fast breaks.

Queens went 21-14 overall last season while going 6-10 on the road. The Royals averaged 84.5 points per game while shooting 48.2% from the field and 35.8% from deep last season.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press