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Cooper leads Cal against Radford after 24-point game

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By AP News

Radford Highlanders (0-1) at California Golden Bears (1-0)

Berkeley, California; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal hosts Radford after Michael Cooper scored 24 points in Cal’s 115-86 victory against the Adams State Grizzlies.

Cal finished 17-5 at home last season while going 22-12 overall. The Golden Bears shot 44.6% from the field and 36.7% from 3-point range last season.

Radford finished 9-8 in Big South action and 4-8 on the road last season. The Highlanders averaged 81.4 points per game last season, 31.8 in the paint, 16.5 off of turnovers and 13.5 on fast breaks.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

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