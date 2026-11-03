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Wichita State hosts CSU Northridge to begin season

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By AP News

CSU Northridge Matadors at Wichita State Shockers

Wichita, Kansas; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wichita State begins the season at home against CSU Northridge.

Wichita State went 15-3 at home a season ago while going 24-12 overall. The Shockers averaged 78.1 points per game last season, 15.6 from the free-throw line and 21.9 from beyond the arc.

CSU Northridge went 7-8 on the road and 20-14 overall a season ago. The Matadors averaged 81.4 points per game last season, 40.9 in the paint, 15.1 off of turnovers and 12.6 on fast breaks.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

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