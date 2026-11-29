LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Nasir Meyer had 17 points, eight rebounds and five assists in Wyoming’s 88-45 victory against Eastern Washington on Sunday.

Uriyah Rojas scored 13 points, shooting 5 for 8, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc for the Cowboys (6-2). Renars Sondors had 11 points and shot 3 of 5 from the field and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line.

Malachi Richmond and Zach Trezvant scored eight points apiece for the Eagles (2-6). Emmett Marquardt had seven points.

Wyoming took the lead a little over a minute into the game and did not trail again. Meyer led the Cowboys with 11 points in the first half to help put them up 47-13 at the break. Wyoming pulled away with a 13-2 run in the second half to extend a 34-point lead to 45 points. The Cowboys outscored Eastern Washington by nine points in the final half, as Rojas led the way with a team-high 10 second-half points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.