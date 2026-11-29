STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Kashie Natt led with 21 points, all five Oklahoma State starters scored in double digits and the Cowboys defeated Tennessee State 85-71 on Sunday.

Jacob Walker had 18 points and nine assists and Anthony Felesi contributed 12 points and 12 rebounds for the Cowboys (6-2). Julius Halaifonua scored 17 points and Jordan Burks 13. Benjamin Ahmed had all four of the Cowboys’ bench points.

Ty-Laur Johnson had 24 points and eight assists for Tennessee State (2-4).

The Cowboys scored the first 10 points and maintained at least a six-point lead through the first 14 minutes. The Tigers kept it close with five 3-pointers among their first eight baskets.

Oklahoma State led 27-21 with six minutes left in the half then scored 14 of the next 16 points. The Cowboys led 41-25 at halftime.

An 11-2 run gave the Cowboys a 55-31 lead six minutes into the second half. Tennessee State rallied and Halaifonua was the only player to make a shot for Oklahoma State over the next 4 1/2 minutes.

The Tigers had their deficit down to seven points when Johnson hit a 3-pointer with a little more than four minutes left. A 3 from Burks put Oklahoma State back up by 10 and the Tigers got no closer than nine points the rest of the way.

The low-scoring game was a matchup between two of the nation’s top 20 scoring offenses.

The Cowboys celebrated Native American Heritage Month by wearing their turquoise N7 uniforms, a tribute to Oklahoma’s Native American heritage. The color symbolizes harmony, friendship and fellowship.

Up next

Oklahoma State: The Cowboys host Grand Canyon on Wednesday.

Tennessee State: The Tigers play Grambling on Friday to open the HBCU Classic in Washington. ____ Sign up for Top 25 poll alerts here, visit the Top 25 here and see AP’s full men’s basketball coverage here.