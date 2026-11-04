Coastal Carolina faces No. 2 Duke after Perry’s 20-point game

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (0-1) at Duke Blue Devils (1-0)

Durham, North Carolina; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Coastal Carolina takes on No. 2 Duke after Trey Perry scored 20 points in Coastal Carolina’s 71-70 loss to the Eastern Michigan Eagles.

Duke went 35-3 overall last season while going 15-0 at home. The Blue Devils averaged 81.6 points per game while allowing opponents to score 63.6 last season.

Coastal Carolina went 19-13 overall last season while going 10-7 on the road. The Chanticleers averaged 10.3 assists per game on 25.1 made field goals last season.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press