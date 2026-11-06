Nicholls scores 17 as Southern Utah defeats Grace U 97-53

CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — JaJuan Nicholls’ 17 points helped Southern Utah defeat Grace University 97-53 on Thursday.

Nicholls added six rebounds for the Thunderbirds (2-0). Anthony Breland scored 15 points while going 4 of 8 from the floor, including 3 for 6 from 3-point range, and 4 for 6 from the line. Jaiden Feroah shot 4 for 5, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc, to finish with 11 points, while adding six rebounds.

Nehemiah Johnson led the Talons in scoring, finishing with 24 points, two steals and two blocks.

Up next

Southern Utah’s next game is Saturday against Bethesda (CA) at home, and Grace U visits CSU Northridge on Thursday.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.