Absoi scores 18 off the bench, UC Davis takes down Menlo 65-52

DAVIS, Calif. (AP) — Veniamin Abosi scored 18 points and grabbed 10 rebounds off of the bench to lead UC Davis past Menlo 65-52 on Thursday.

Omer Suljanovic added eight points and 10 rebounds for the Aggies (1-1).

Quentin Thompson led the Oaks with 21 points and seven rebounds. James Porter added nine points and seven rebounds for Menlo. Daniel Huerta also had eight points and two steals.

UC Davis carried a slim two-point lead into halftime, as Connor Sevilla led the way with eight points. UC Davis took the lead for good with 13:40 remaining in the game. Absoi scored 15 second-half points.

Up next

UC Davis plays Wednesday against Incarnate Word at home, and Menlo visits Saint Mary’s (CA) on Sunday.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press