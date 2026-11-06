Myles Colvin hits 7 3-pointers, scores 31 to help Cincinnati beat Green Bay 81-64

CINCINNATI (AP) — Myles Colvin made 7 of 12 from 3-point range and scored 31 points to help Cincinnati beat Green Bay 81-64 on Thursday night.

Colvin, who had two 30-point games for Wake Forest last season, was 10-of-17 shooting and finished with seven rebounds and two blocks for Cincinnati (2-0). Amani Lyles made 7 of 10 from the field and finished with 14 points. MJ Collins and Eric Mahaffey each scored 11.

Orlando Lovejoy led Green Bay (1-1) with 16 points on 7-of-10 shooting. Isaiah Sutherland and Clarence Payia each scored 12.

Mahaffey made a layup that gave Cincinnati the lead for good with 6:56 left in the first half and followed with a dunk before Colvin converted a four-point play that capped a 10-2 spurt and made it 29-22 about 90 seconds later.

Mahaffey, who transferred from Akron, hit a 3-pointer and Colvin added two free throws to make it a 10-point game before the Bearcats took a 40-32 lead into halftime.

Sutherland made a 3 that trimmed the deficit to four points early in the second half but the Phoenix got no closer. Cincinnati scored nine of the next 11 points to make it 50-39 with 15:29 to play and MJ Collins capped a 12-0 spurt gave the Bearcats a 21-point lead, their biggest of the game, with 8:11 remaining.

Up next

Green Bay: Plays Sunday at St. Thomas.

Cincinnati: Hosts Minnesota on Monday.

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