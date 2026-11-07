Mercer defeats Chattanooga 14-7 in overtime on Pickles’ TD pass to Smith

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — JP Pickles threw two touchdown passes to Brayden Smith, the second one for the lead in overtime, and Mercer held on to defeat Chattanooga 14-7 on Saturday.

Mercer, the 14th-ranked team in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25, had the ball first in overtime and on the fifth play Pickles found Smith in the end zone for a 7-yard score.

On Chattanooga’s OT possession, Mercer’s Mike Polke recovered a fumble by Battle Alberson to end the game.

The Mocs, ranked No. 25 by Stats Perform, scored first on Alberson’s 4-yard run but finished the first half with only 117 yards on offense and three first downs. Journey Wyche’s 50-yard run that set up the touchdown accounted for all but 67 yards of the Mocs’ first-half output.

It was 7-7 at halftime, Mercer’s score coming on a 3-yard pass from Pickles to Smith.

Mercer’s Simon Zeidan missed three field goals in regulation, the last coming from 42 yards out on the last play of the fourth quarter.

Pickles completed 13 of 22 passes for 110 yards and added 73 yards rushing. Zahmari Palode-Gary led the Bears with 96 yards on the ground.

Mercer (8-2, 5-1 Southern Conference) outgained Chattanooga (6-4, 5-2) in total yards, 340-264. Wyche had 106 yards rushing for the Mocs.

The Bears have won nine of their last 11 road games, including nine in a row against FCS opponents.

Up next

Chattanooga: at Furman next Saturday.

Mercer: at Tennessee Tech next Saturday. ___

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