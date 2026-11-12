Garry’s 21 lead South Dakota State over Valparaiso 81-69

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Kalen Garry had 21 points in South Dakota State’s 81-69 win over Valparaiso on Wednesday.

Garry had six rebounds for the Jackrabbits (3-0). Joe Sayler scored 20 points while going 7 of 20 from the floor and 4 for 5 from the line. Jon Mekonnen shot 5 for 10, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.

Carter Hopoi finished with 16 points, nine rebounds and three blocks for the Beacons (2-1). J.T. Pettigrew added 15 points for Valparaiso. Rakim Chaney finished with 12 points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals.

South Dakota State took the lead with 9:30 left in the first half and did not trail again. Sayler led the team in scoring with 16 points in the first half to go up 49-32 at the break. South Dakota State pulled away with a 12-2 run in the second half to extend a nine-point lead to 19 points.

Up next

Up next for South Dakota State is a matchup Saturday with Northern Colorado. Valparaiso hosts Calumet on Monday.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.