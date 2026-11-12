Clerveaux and Townsend help Central Michigan down Sacramento State 28-7

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — Jayden Clerveaux rushed for 100 yards and a touchdown, and Brock Townsend scored twice as Central Michigan beat Sacramento State 28-7 on Wednesday night.

The Chippewas (5-5, 3-3 Mid-American Conference) rushed for 319 yards, with Nick Woodford adding 119 yards on 23 carries. Townsend finished with 58 yards on five carries.

Clerveaux opened the scoring with a 27-yard touchdown run in the first quarter, and Justin Taylor later intercepted Brian Salazar Jr. for his team-leading fourth interception of the season.

Sacramento State (2-9, 1-7) tied the game on Isaiah Ene’s 37-yard touchdown run with 4:01 left in the second quarter, but Central Michigan answered before the break. Vaughn Blue scored on an 8-yard run with 19 seconds remaining to give the Chippewas a 14-7 lead.

Jadyn Glasser connected with Nasir Williams for a 52-yard gain in the second quarter, the longest reception of Williams’ career. Central Michigan extended the lead in the third quarter when Townsend broke a 40-yard touchdown run to finish a 97-yard drive, the Chippewas’ longest of the season.

Townsend added a 6-yard touchdown with 1:05 remaining.

Glasser threw for 105 yards, while Williams had three catches for 57 yards. Ene led Sacramento State with 67 rushing yards.

Up next

Sacramento State has a bye week before traveling to Hawaii for the regular-season finale on Nov. 28.

Central Michigan plays at Buffalo next Wednesday.

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