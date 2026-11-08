Gutierrez runs for 5 TDs, Navy blows 28-point lead before recovering to edge Temple 42-35

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Jackson Gutierrez rushed for a career-high five touchdowns including the game-winner with 1:14 remaining after Navy blew a 28-point lead to pull out a 42-35 victory over Temple on Saturday,

After a Navy fake punt failed, Jaxon Smolik threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to tie the game with 5 1/2 minutes to go. The Midshipmen (3-6, 2-4 American) responded with a nine-play, 75-yard drive on the ground with Gutierrez’s tackle-breaking 39-yard run leading to his own clinching 4-yard score.

Navy had a 28-0 lead after four short Gutierrez TD runs, but JoJo Bermudez returned a punt 78 yards on the final play of the first half to begin the Owls’ comeback. The teams exchanged third-quarter touchdowns before Temple scored 21 fourth-quarter points to tie the game.

Gutierrez rushed for 180 yards on 30 carries and threw for 178 yards, including a 49-yard TD pass to Jordan Collins, who had 112 yards on just two catches. Michael Barrow added 109 yards rushing on 21 carries.

Smolik threw for 173 yards and three touchdowns — two to Jayce Freeman and another to Bermudez — and was intercepted once. The Owls (2-7, 1-4) rushed for just 45 yards to Navy’s 317.

Overall, Navy outgained Temple 495-218.

Up next

Temple: Home against UAB next Saturday.

Navy: Home against Memphis on Nov. 21.

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