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Davis scores 17 as Montana State downs Long Beach State 83-70

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By AP News

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Jeremiah Davis had 17 points in Montana State’s 83-70 win over Long Beach State on Saturday.

Davis also contributed 10 rebounds for the Bobcats (1-1). Jed Miller shot 5 for 10, including 4 for 8 from beyond the arc to add 14 points. Christian King went 5 of 8 from the field (2 for 4 from 3-point range) to finish with 12 points.

Jack Payne led the way for the Beach (0-2) with 17 points and two steals. Jaden Tengan added 15 points for Long Beach State. Yohann Sissoko also had 14 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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