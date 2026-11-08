Viliami Teu runs for 2 TDs, San Jose State beats winless Northern Illinois 30-19

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Viliami Teu ran for two touchdowns and San Jose State got closer to bowl eligibility with a 30-19 victory over winless Northern Illinois on Saturday.

Trajan Sinatra’s third field goal of the game gave the Spartans (5-5, 3-3 Mountain West) a 16-13 halftime edge and the lead for good.

After a muffed punt set the Spartans up deep in NIU territory in the third quarter, Teu eventually scored from a yard out. The Huskies (0-9, 0-5) turned the ball over on downs at their own 29-yard line and Daniel Rolovich hit Dominique McKenzie with a TD pass on the next play to lead 30-13.

Rolovich threw for 231 yards and a score. Teu had just 42 yards on 17 carries but with the two TDs for San Jose State, which snapped a two-game skid.

Taron Dickens threw for 198 yards with a TD and an interception for the Huskies, who have lost 11 straight dating to last season, the nation’s longest active losing streak in the Bowl Subdivision.

Up next

Northern Illinois: Home against Nevada next Saturday.

San Jose State: At Air Force next Saturday.

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