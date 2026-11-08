Max Johnson throws 4 TD passes, adds 1 on the ground as Georgia Southern pounds Marshall 49-13

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Max Johnson threw four touchdown passes, two to Jeremiah Ware, and ran for a score as Georgia Southern rolled to a 49-13 win over Marshall on Saturday night.

Johnson had a pair of touchdown passes in the first half and Chace Calicut also had a 24-yard interception return for the Eagles (5-4, 4-1 Sun Belt Conference East), who led 21-7 at the half.

Ware had a 23-yard reception for the first score and Alex Taylor had a 70-yard catch-and-run for a one-play drive.

After a punt on the first drive of the second half, the Eagles scored on four straight drives. Andre Greene Jr. had a 1-yard TD catch and Ware had one covering 45 yards. Johnson then rushed 16 yards before Ty Cummings went 16 yards.

Ware and Taylor both had 94 yards receiving.

Marshall’s two touchdowns came on a 45-yard run by Joshon Barbie and a 66-yarder by Khalil Wilkins. The Thundering Herd (5-4, 2-3) had 412 yards of offense but only went 4 of 13 on third down and had two turnovers.

Up next

Marshall: Home against Appalachian State next Saturday.

Georgia Southern: At Georgia State next Saturday.

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