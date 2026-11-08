Tyus Parrish-Tillman posts double-double to power UC Riverside to 64-60 victory over Denver

Add us as a preferred source

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Tyus Parrish-Tillman scored 30 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead UC Riverside past Denver 64-60 on Saturday.

Parrish-Tillman also had three blocks for the Highlanders (2-0). Devon Malcolm totaled nine points and seven rebounds.

Kam Martin finished with 14 points and six rebounds for the Pioneers (0-2). Shaun Wysocki added 13 points and nine rebounds, while Carson Johnson scored 11.

Parrish-Tillman scored 21 points in the second half to rally UC Riverside from a 29-22 deficit at halftime.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.