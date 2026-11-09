No. 12 BYU hosts Baylor in Big 12 play

Baylor (6-3) at No. 12 BYU (7-2), Nov. 14 at 3:30 p.m. EST.

Opening Line: BYU by 7.5. Against the spread: BYU 6-3, Baylor 7-2.

How to watch: FOX

Key stats

BYU Offense

Overall: 397.1 yards per game (53rd in FBS)

Passing: 228 yards per game (72nd)

Rushing: 169.1 yards per game (51st)

Scoring: 31 points per game (49th)

BYU Defense

Overall: 302.2 yards per game (21st in FBS)

Passing: 199.6 yards per game (50th)

Rushing: 102.7 yards per game (20th)

Scoring: 19.8 points per game (31st)

Baylor Offense

Overall: 433.4 yards per game (28th in FBS)

Passing: 277.8 yards per game (19th)

Rushing: 155.7 yards per game (68th)

Scoring: 31.9 points per game (45th)

Baylor Defense

Overall: 348.2 yards per game (56th in FBS)

Passing: 235.9 yards per game (107th)

Rushing: 112.3 yards per game (26th)

Scoring: 17 points per game (18th)

BYU ranks 11th in FBS in third down percentage, converting 50.9% of the time.

Baylor ranks 117th in the FBS averaging 68.6 penalty yards per game, compared to BYU’s 51st-ranked 51.6 per-game average.

BYU is 92nd in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 82.1% of trips. Baylor’s red zone defense ranks 11th at 73.1%.

Baylor is 106th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 28:38, compared to BYU’s 51st-ranked average of 30:39.

Team leaders

BYU

Passing: Bear Bachmeier, 2,022 yards, 13 TDs, 8 INTs, 62.7 completion percentage

Rushing: Bachmeier, 395 yards on 88 carries, 7 TDs

Receiving: Legend Glasker, 703 yards on 39 catches, 5 TDs

Baylor

Passing: D.J. Lagway, 1,900 yards, 15 TDs, 4 INTs, 53.7 completion percentage

Rushing: Caden Knighten, 360 yards on 81 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Gavin Freeman, 852 yards on 69 catches, 3 TDs

Last game

BYU fell 28-20 to Utah on Nov. 7. Bachmeier led BYU with 272 yards on 21-of-35 passing (60.0%) for one touchdown and four interceptions. He also carried the ball eight times for 59 yards. Sione Ikaika Moa had 37 rushing yards on 10 carries, adding two receptions for seven yards. Glasker had seven receptions for 118 yards and one touchdown.

Baylor won 42-31 over Iowa State on Nov. 7. Lagway led Baylor with 229 yards on 16-of-28 passing (57.1%) for two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 13 times for 119 yards and one rushing touchdown. Ryelan Morris had 50 rushing yards on nine carries and two touchdowns, adding one reception for three yards. Taz Williams Jr. recorded 62 yards on one catch with one touchdown.

Next game

BYU plays at Kansas on Nov. 21. Baylor hosts No. 10 Texas Tech on Nov. 21.

By The Associated Press