Things to watch this week in the Atlantic Coast Conference:

Game of the week

Duke (7-4, 4-4 ACC) at No. 8 Wake Forest (10-1, 7-1, No. 8 CFP), Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

The Demon Deacons have been running over everyone since the start of October. They will face No. 4 Miami in next week’s ACC title game regardless of what happens in this renewal of the long-running series, but they are still chasing a College Football Playoff bid.

Wake Forest has won eight straight since falling to Miami on Sept. 18. And the Demon Deacons have been jumping all over teams quickly, outscoring opponents 181-7 in the first half of the last five games. They have lost four straight to the Blue Devils.

The focus will be slowing Duke running back and Heisman Trophy hopeful Nate Sheppard. The sophomore leads the country in all-purpose yardage (167.1), is tied for second in rushing TDs (20) and ranks third in rushing (130.5).

The undercard

N.C. State (5-6, 3-5) at North Carolina (5-6, 2-5), Saturday, noon ET (ACC Network)

The rival Tar Heels and Wolfpack meet with a sixth win for bowl eligibility on the line, with N.C. State having won five straight meetings.

The Tar Heels have made improvements in Year 2 under NFL coaching icon Bill Belichick, but they’ve lost four of five. Losses to Syracuse, then-No. 1 Miami and Louisville came by a combined six points, but last weekend’s 41-24 loss at Virginia was a step back. N.C. State is 2-2 under interim coach Todd Goebbel after the firing of Dave Doeren — along with turning to program great Philip Rivers as its next head coach.

No. 18 Louisville (8-3, No. 19 CFP) at Kentucky (7-4), Saturday, noon ET (ESPN2)

The Cardinals have won six straight games since back-to-back losses to Wake Forest and N.C. State. They’ve also won the past two meetings in the instate rivalry with the Southeastern Conference’s Wildcats after five straight losses from 2018-23.

Louisville can reach nine wins for the third straight season with a win.

Impact players

— Stanford RB Micah Ford. Ford ran for two touchdowns and threw for one in the Big Game as the Cardinal beat rival California. That marked the fourth time in five games he’s run for at least 149 yards entering Saturday’s visit from SMU.

— Virginia Tech QB Ethan Grunkemeyer. The junior entered November with only two interceptions. But he threw three in losses to SMU and Stanford, then last week threw for just 168 yards in last weekend’s loss at Miami. Next comes Saturday’s visit from rival Virginia.

Inside the numbers

The Hurricanes host Boston College ranked No. 2 nationally in scoring offense (42.6) and No. 5 in total offense (507.0). … Florida State and Georgia Tech face instate SEC rivals after struggling of late in those series. The Yellow Jackets visit No. 1 Georgia having lost eight straight since a 2016 win, while the Seminoles host the Gators on Friday having lost five of seven. … In another ACC-vs-SEC instate tussle, Clemson hosts South Carolina with the teams having split four meetings since the Tigers’ seven-game wining streak. … California hosts Pittsburgh on a five-game losing streak, its longest since losing six straight in 2022. … No. 3 Notre Dame visits Syracuse holding a 23-3 record against ACC opponents since Marcus Freeman’s first full season as coach in 2022.

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By AARON BEARD

AP Sports Writer