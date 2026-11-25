Rivalry week is here, and it isn’t what it used to be a lot of places.

Some great rivalries like Nebraska-Oklahoma, Kansas-Missouri, Oklahoma-Oklahoma State and even Texas-Texas A&M from 2012-23 were sacrificed after conference realignment. So many players move around in the transfer portal now that they don’t stay in one place long enough to develop the disdain or respect for another team that’s required to feed a rivalry. Some old rivals still play each other, but not every year.

Then there’s Michigan-Ohio State. Minutes after his team lost to Nebraska last week, Ohio State center Carson Hinzman lamented the outcome but saw a silver lining.

“We got one more game, and luckily for us, it’s the most important game we have all year,” he said, referring to the Wolverines.

Now that’s the spirit.

The picks, with AP rankings and betting lines. All games are on Saturday unless noted:

Georgia Tech at No. 1 Georgia (minus 35 1/2)

Georgia Tech has allowed at least 34 points in seven games and might start third-string QB Graham Knowles because of injuries to Alberto Mendoza and Grady Adamson.

Pick: Georgia 49-13.

West Virginia (plus 24 1/2) at No. 2 Utah

The Utes have locked up a spot in the Big 12 title game and might want to rest banged-up RB Wayshawn Parker on Friday, or at least lighten his workload.

Pick: Utah 42-21.

No. 3 Notre Dame (minus 25) at Syracuse

The Fighting Irish have held eight opponents under 14 points, and Syracuse starting QB Steve Angeli has been ruled out against his former team because of injury.

Pick: Notre Dame 38-10.

Boston College (plus 25 1/2) at No. 4 Miami

The Hurricanes are healing up but probably still will be without star WR Malachi Toney in their final tuneup before the ACC title game.

Pick: Miami 35-14.

No. 5 Texas (minus 11) at Texas A&M

The Longhorns have won three straight in College Station entering Friday’s game. The Aggies have lost five in a row in SEC play and are averaging just 13.8 points per game against conference opponents.

Pick: Texas 24-7.

Auburn (plus 15) at No. 6 Alabama

Alex Golesh enters his first Iron Bowl as Auburn’s coach with seven wins, the program’s most since 2019.

Pick: Alabama 35-21.

No. 7 Tennessee (minus 13 1/2) at Vanderbilt

The Volunteers are licking their chops at the prospect of adding to their nation-leading sacks total against a Vandy offense that will turn one-dimensional if the SEC’s worst running game sputters.

Pick: Tennessee 34-17.

Duke at No. 8 Wake Forest (minus 14 1/2)

Demon Deacons enter their prep for ACC championship game against Miami averaging better than 500 yards and 44 points per game.

Pick: Wake Forest 38-20.

TCU at No. 9 Texas Tech (minus 14 1/2)

The Red Raiders are 6-0 at home and motivated to get to the Big 12 title game. A win Thursday sends them there. For TCU, bowl eligibility might not be enough of a carrot for a team that just fired its coach.

Pick: Texas Tech 33-10.

No. 15 Southern California at No. 10 UCLA (plus 7)

Even if injured UCLA QB Ty Dieffenbach plays, he won’t be 100%. The Bruins will lean on a defense that hasn’t allowed 300 yards since mid-September as the favored Trojans try to play spoiler.

Pick: USC 24-21.

Cincinnati (plus 15) at No. 11 BYU

BYU is looking to keep alive its playoff hopes. Bearcats are looking to improve their bowl slot.

Pick: BYU 27-17.

Purdue (plus 22 1/2) at No. 12 Indiana

There’s uncertainty about who will start at quarterback for the Hoosiers. What is certain is that they must win to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Pick: Indiana 28-10.

Nebraska (plus 4 1/2) at No. 13 Iowa

Huskers, who beat Ohio State to end a 31-game losing streak against ranked opponents, go into Friday’s game looking for a second straight win over a Top 25 team for the first time since 2011.

Pick: Nebraska 21-20.

Washington (plus 14) at No. 14 Oregon

The upset of Indiana put some bounce in the Huskies’ step, and Oregon has fully extracted itself from its midseason funk.

Pick: Oregon 34-24.

Arizona State at No. 16 Arizona (minus 9)

Noah Fifita is going for his seventh straight 300-yard passing game and facing a defense that’s prone to giving up chunk plays through the air.

Pick: Arizona 30-20.

Baylor (plus 4 1/2) at No. 17 Houston

Houston freshman QB Keisean Henderson is in line to make a second straight start as Conner Weigman continues to recover from a shoulder injury.

Pick: Baylor 24-23.

No. 18 Louisville at Kentucky (plus 2 1/2)

Louisville has built momentum with a six-game winning streak. Wildcats are in desperation mode after three straight losses.

Pick: Kentucky 26-24.

No. 19 Oklahoma (plus 2) at No. 24 Missouri

Sooners were in the top 10 entering the season, struggled through the middle of the schedule and are finishing strong.

Pick: Oklahoma 21-20.

No. 20 Florida (minus 6 1/2) at Florida State

As much as the Gators want to win for themselves Friday, they want to keep the Seminoles out of a bowl game for a third straight year.

Pick: Florida 33-24.

No. 21 Liberty (minus 17) at Missouri State

Liberty will host the Conference USA championship game with a win.

Pick: Liberty 42-21.

No. 22 Boise State (minus 21 1/2) at Colorado State

Facing the nation’s worst defense is a good tonic for Broncos, who had three turnovers inside San Diego State 25-yard line and scored their fewest points of the season in a 22-20 loss.

Pick: Boise State 52-30.

Mississippi State at No. 23 Mississippi (minus 19)

Trinidad Chambliss makes his last home appearance for the Rebels on Friday against the SEC’s bottom-ranked pass defense.

Pick: Mississippi 40-20.

Michigan (plus 10 1/2) at No. 25 Ohio State

Both teams have fallen well short of expectations, but the intensity on the field and in the stands will be the same as always for The Game.

Pick: Ohio State 27-21.

AP predictions scorecard

Last week: Straight-up — 18-5; Against spread — 12-10-1.

Season: Straight-up — 156-61; Against spread — 108-106-3.

___

Sign up for Top 25 poll alerts here, visit the Top 25 here and see AP’s full college football coverage here

By ERIC OLSON

AP College Football Writer