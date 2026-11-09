Evansville plays Middle Tennessee following Quinet’s 23-point outing

Evansville Purple Aces (2-0) at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (1-1)

Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Evansville visits Middle Tennessee after Bryce Quinet scored 23 points in Evansville’s 78-76 overtime victory over the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles.

Middle Tennessee finished 17-15 overall a season ago while going 11-4 at home. The Blue Raiders averaged 14.2 assists per game on 26.4 made field goals last season.

Evansville went 7-25 overall last season while going 1-12 on the road. The Purple Aces averaged 67.0 points per game while allowing opponents to score 76.5 last season.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press