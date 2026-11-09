Delaware State visits Georgetown after Lowe’s 22-point game

Delaware State Hornets (1-1) at Georgetown Hoyas (2-0)

Washington; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgetown hosts Delaware State after Jaland Lowe scored 22 points in Georgetown’s 86-74 victory against the Maryland Terrapins.

Georgetown finished 16-18 overall with a 10-7 record at home during the 2025-26 season. The Hoyas averaged 73.6 points per game last season, 16.0 from the free-throw line and 19.5 from 3-point range.

Delaware State finished 8-23 overall a season ago while going 2-14 on the road. The Hornets averaged 61.2 points per game while allowing opponents to score 70.5 last season.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press