No. 3 Illinois plays No. 19 Texas Tech after Stojakovic’s 25-point outing

Illinois Fighting Illini (2-0) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (2-0)

Lubbock, Texas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Illinois faces No. 19 Texas Tech after Andrej Stojakovic scored 25 points in Illinois’ 112-70 win against the Pennsylvania Quakers.

Texas Tech finished 23-11 overall with a 14-2 record at home during the 2025-26 season. The Red Raiders averaged 80.3 points per game last season, 12.0 on free throws and 33.9 from beyond the arc.

Illinois went 28-9 overall with an 8-2 record on the road last season. The Fighting Illini gave up 68.8 points per game while committing 13.5 fouls last season.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press