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Bobby Durkin hits buzzer-beating 3 to lift Minnesota over Cincinnati 63-61

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By AP News

CINCINNATI (AP) — Kyan Evans scored 26 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for Minnesota, and Bobby Durkin hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to cap the Golden Gophers’ come-from-behind 63-61 victory over Cincinnati on Monday night.

Jaylen Crocker-Johnson hit a hookshot with 2:16 left, and Evans and Issac Asuma each followed with a layup during a 6-0 spurt to pull Minnesota to 61-60 with 14 seconds left. Cincinnati’s Myles Colvin and MJ Collins then each missed the front on a 1-and-1.

Asuma grabbed the rebound off Collins’ miss, dribbled a couple steps then lofted a pass across midcourt to Durkin, whose deep 3 found the bottom of the net. It was the Bearcats’ first lead since 15:42 remaining in the second half.

Evans shot 11 of 19 and made three 3-pointers to go with five assists for Minnesota (3-0). Crocker-Johnson added 11 points and Asuma finished with 10.

Tylen Riley scored 16 of his 25 points in the second half for Cincinnati (2-1). Tyler Tejada added 10 points.

It was tied 30-all at the break and Cincinnati took the lead on Riley’s 3-pointer with 14:03 left, and the Bearcats had their largest lead, 49-41 with 8:12 to go.

Up next

Minnesota: hosts Southern on Thursday.

Cincinnati: at Dayton on Saturday.

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