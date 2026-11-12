Southern Miss beats Jackson State 84-80 in OT

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — Jalyke Gaines-Wyatt’s 28 points helped Southern Miss defeat Jackson State 84-80 in overtime on Wednesday.

Gaines-Wyatt shot 7 of 12 from the field, including 3 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 11 for 12 from the line for the Golden Eagles (2-1). Cameron Wallace scored 21 points while shooting 8 of 16 from the field and 5 for 7 from the line to go with six rebounds. Brandon Weston shot 3 of 7 from the field and 5 for 9 from the line to finish with 11 points and eight rebounds.

Mike Williams led the Tigers (1-3) in scoring, finishing with 27 points, five assists and two steals. Jackson State also got 12 points from Dorian McMillian. DJ Davis had 11 points and two steals.

Up next

Southern Miss plays Texas State on the road on Friday, and Jackson State visits Winthrop on Saturday.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.