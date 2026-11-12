Texas State hosts Southern Miss following Gaines-Wyatt’s 28-point game

Southern Miss Golden Eagles (2-1) at Texas State Bobcats (3-0)

San Marcos, Texas; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Miss visits Texas State after Jalyke Gaines-Wyatt scored 28 points in Southern Miss’ 84-80 overtime victory against the Jackson State Tigers.

Texas State finished 19-13 overall a season ago while going 16-1 at home. The Bobcats averaged 73.9 points per game last season, 15.1 from the free-throw line and 14.1 from deep.

Southern Miss finished 10-9 in Sun Belt play and 4-11 on the road last season. The Golden Eagles averaged 74.7 points per game while allowing opponents to score 73.9 last season.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press