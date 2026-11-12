Pittsburgh visits Butler following Sumler’s 26-point showing

Pittsburgh Panthers (3-0) at Butler Bulldogs (2-1)

Indianapolis; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh visits Butler after A’lahn Sumler scored 26 points in Pittsburgh’s 82-76 victory over the Penn State Nittany Lions.

Butler finished 16-16 overall with a 10-7 record at home during the 2025-26 season. The Bulldogs averaged 79.4 points per game last season, 37.0 in the paint, 12.5 off of turnovers and 11.9 on fast breaks.

Pittsburgh went 13-20 overall last season while going 3-8 on the road. The Panthers averaged 70.5 points per game while shooting 43.9% from the field and 33.4% from deep last season.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press