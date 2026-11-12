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Ball State visits SMU following Blake’s 20-point game

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By AP News

Ball State Cardinals (1-2) at SMU Mustangs (3-0)

Dallas; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ball State visits SMU after Sean Blake scored 20 points in Ball State’s 89-64 win over the Brescia Bearcats.

SMU finished 20-14 overall with a 15-3 record at home during the 2025-26 season. The Mustangs allowed opponents to score 77.9 points per game and shoot 43.5% from the field last season.

Ball State went 4-11 on the road and 12-19 overall last season. The Cardinals gave up 69.5 points per game while committing 16.1 fouls last season.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

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