North Dakota hosts Montana following Hincapie’s 22-point outing

Montana Grizzlies (1-2) at North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (1-2)

Grand Forks, North Dakota; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

LINE: Fightin’ Hawks -1.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota hosts Montana after Samuel Hincapie scored 22 points in North Dakota’s 92-77 loss to the Clemson Tigers.

North Dakota went 18-17 overall with a 9-7 record at home during the 2025-26 season. The Fightin’ Hawks averaged 76.6 points per game last season, 15.6 on free throws and 24.3 from 3-point range.

Montana finished 18-16 overall with a 5-9 record on the road a season ago. The Grizzlies averaged 5.6 steals, 2.4 blocks and 13.3 turnovers per game last season.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press