ATLANTA (AP) — Cooper Noard scored 16 of his 24 points in the first half for Samford, and the Bulldogs never trailed in a 92-81 victory over Georgia Tech on Tuesday night.

It was the second straight defeat for Georgia Tech (5-2), which lost to Georgia 88-82 on Friday. The Yellow Jackets trailed by double digits for most of the game.

Noard finished 8 of 16 from the field and hit six 3-pointers to go with eight rebounds. Cade Norris made four 3s and scored 20 points for Samford (4-2). Ty Davis chipped in with three 3s and 15 points.

The Bulldogs shot 32 of 65 from the field and made 17 of 39 from distance. It was their third win in a row.

Colby Garland scored 18 points to lead Georgia Tech (5-2). Tylis Jordan and reserve Nasir Whitlock added 14 points apiece.

Noard and Davis each hit a 3 to start the game as Samford jumped out on a 17-7 run and led 44-34 at the break. The Yellow Jackets shot 38% in the first half and missed 10 of their 12 3-point attempts, but shot 56% overall and made 5 of 9 from long range in the second.

The teams first met in 1948 but played for the first time since 1975. Georgia Tech leads the series 4-1.

Up next

Samford: at home against NAIA-member Point on Sunday.

Georgia Tech: hosts Alcorn State on Saturday.

___

Sign up for Top 25 poll alerts here, visit the Top 25 here and see AP’s full men’s basketball coverage here