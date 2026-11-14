Aiden Flora runs for 216 yards and fuels fast start in Cyclones’ 41-13 win over Cincinnati

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Aiden Flora ran 28 times for 216 yards and Iowa State’s first three touchdowns, and the Cyclones rode a fast start to a 41-13 victory over Cincinnati on Saturday.

The Cyclones (5-5, 3-4 Big 12) piled up 551 total yards for their fourth game over 500 and improved to 5-1 at home.

The Bearcats (5-5, 2-5) have lost six road games in a row and 12 straight November games since 2023.

Flora ran 10 times for 125 yards and three touchdowns, caught two passes for 19 yards and completed a pass for 37 — all in the first quarter. He joined BYU’s LJ Martin as the only players to rush for three TDs in a first quarter this season.

Flora has gone over 200 yards rushing three times this season and has had at least 180 in five games. The former walk-on is averaging 206.3 yards in the last three games and 133.5 for the season. He’s among just four players in the nation averaging better than 7 yards per scrimmage touch.

“I can’t speak on everybody, but I know everything he’s done to this point is pretty awesome, as far as the amount of touches he has and what he has per play is unbelievable,” Iowa State coach Jimmy Rogers said. “It goes back to finding different ways to get him the ball, to utilize his strength and, honestly, him really believing in himself and working really hard to get this kind of result.”

Flora, as usual, credited the blocking of the offensive line and wide receivers and the decision-making of quarterback Jaylen Raynor on run-pass options.

“He’s doing what he needs to do, and the blocking is outstanding,” Flora said. “It’s pretty easy to run for 200 when 150 of them are free grass.”

Cincinnati’s Cole Tabb broke a 66-yard run on the game’s second play from scrimmage to set up the Bearcats’ first touchdown and then Flora took over.

Flora’s TD runs were from 11, 77 and 5 yards and put the Cyclones up 21-7. He took a direct snap and flipped a pass to tight end Vince Benetti for a 37-yard gain the play before his third touchdown and is now 4-for-4 passing for 85 yards this season.

“I think we’ve been an average defense, and these offenses are really good in the Big 12,” Cincinnati coach Scott Satterfield said. “I think he’s easily the best back in the Big 12 arguably, Flora, which we knew coming in. He’s had big games. You know he’s going to get his touches and you have to try to stop him.”

Tabb finished with 165 yards on 16 carries and caught eight passes for 70 yards. JC French IV was 14 of 23 for 97 yards.

The Bearcats had 401 total yards but were just 2 of 10 on third-down conversions and 1 of 5 on fourth downs. They had entered the game 21st nationally on third down (47%).

“In a game like this, where we knew they were going to be able to score some points, we’ve got to be able to keep up and we couldn’t do it on third and fourth down,” Satterfield said. “It’s the worst we’ve been all year. It’s a place we’ve been really good this year. We didn’t give our offense a chance, or our team a chance.”

The takeaway

Cincinnati: The Bearcats have lost three in a row and are on another late-season slide under Satterfield. They need one win to reach bowl eligibility a second year in a row.

Iowa State: Cyclones were the preseason pick to finish last in the Big 12 and must win one of their last two games to achieve bowl eligibility in Rogers’ first season.

Up next

Cincinnati: hosts Colorado on Saturday.

Iowa State: visits UCF on Friday.

___

Sign up for Top 25 poll alerts here. Visit the Top 25 here and see AP’s full college football coverage here

Associated Press