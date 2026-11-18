PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Avery Howell scored 22 points and Sayvia Sellers scored 15 of 20 points in the first half as 16th-ranked Washington beat Washington State 82-54 on Tuesday night.

Tilda Trygger scored 13 points for the Huskies (4-0) who shot better from beyond the 3-point line than inside it. Washington was 30 of 58 (52%) overall including 15 of 26 (58%) from 3-point range. Howell added nine rebounds.

Eleonora Villa scored 14 of her 17 points in the first half for Washington State (2-3).

Sellers tied it at 6-all with a 3-pointer, Trygger followed with her own 3 and their baskets led to an 11-0 run creating a 14-6 advantage with 1:18 left in the first quarter. The Huskies closed the quarter ahead 18-10.

Trygger made a 3 with 3:04 before halftime to give Washington its first double-digit lead at 30-19. The Huskies led 44-26 at intermission.

Washington sealed it in the third outscoring the Cougars 26-10.

Washington owns the all-time series lead at 44-13.

Up next

Washington: Hosts Stanford on Friday.

Washington State: Faces Kansas on Thanksgiving in the Cancun Challenge in Cancun, Mexico.

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