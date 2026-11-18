Fresno State Bulldogs (3-1) at San Jose State Spartans (2-2)

San Jose, California; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fresno State visits San Jose State after Bradey Henige scored 21 points in Fresno State’s 89-80 victory against the UC Riverside Highlanders.

San Jose State went 6-10 at home last season while going 9-24 overall. The Spartans averaged 13.5 points off of turnovers, 11.6 second-chance points and 12.2 bench points last season.

Fresno State went 13-19 overall with a 2-9 record on the road a season ago. The Bulldogs averaged 6.7 steals, 2.2 blocks and 11.9 turnovers per game last season.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press