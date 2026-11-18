UC Riverside Highlanders (3-1) at San Diego Toreros (3-1)

San Diego; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Riverside takes on San Diego after Ben Waller scored 22 points in UC Riverside’s 89-80 loss to the Fresno State Bulldogs.

San Diego finished 12-21 overall with a 9-8 record at home during the 2025-26 season. The Toreros allowed opponents to score 77.9 points per game and shoot 47.4% from the field last season.

UC Riverside went 3-15 on the road and 10-22 overall a season ago. The Highlanders shot 43.3% from the field and 32.3% from 3-point range last season.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press