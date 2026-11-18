Texas Southern Tigers (1-4) at San Diego State Aztecs (4-0)

San Diego; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Southern visits San Diego State after Karris Bilal scored 36 points in Texas Southern’s 97-92 loss to the UCSD Tritons.

San Diego State went 22-11 overall last season while going 14-2 at home. The Aztecs averaged 78.2 points per game last season, 34.2 in the paint, 16.2 off of turnovers and 11.6 on fast breaks.

The Tigers have gone 0-4 away from home. Texas Southern ranks third in the SWAC with 30.4 rebounds per game led by Bencao Vungo averaging 7.4.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press