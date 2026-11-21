BOSTON (AP) — Josh Pratt scored 18 points and Gerard O’Keefe added six points in the overtime as Columbia knocked off Boston University 80-71 on Saturday.

Pratt shot 5 of 14 from the field, including 3 for 8 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 6 from the line for the Lions (5-1). O’Keefe added 17 points while shooting 6 for 13, including 3 for 7 from beyond the arc while he also had five rebounds. Josiah Cunningham shot 5 of 12 from the field, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 5 from the line to finish with 14 points, while adding three steals.

Mike Oberti finished with 25 points and eight rebounds for the Terriers (5-2). Kyrone Alexander added 24 points, nine rebounds and three blocks for Boston University. Sam Hughes also had 10 points and seven rebounds.

Columbia entered halftime up 30-20. Cunningham paced the team in scoring in the first half with eight points. Pratt scored 16 second-half points as Columbia and Boston University ended regulation tied 63-63. O’Keefe finished 2 of 2 from the field on the way to their six points in the overtime.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.