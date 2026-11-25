UC Davis Aggies (3-2) vs. Omaha Mavericks (3-3)

Las Vegas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

LINE: Aggies -6.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: UC Davis and Omaha play at Resorts World Events Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Mavericks have a 3-3 record in non-conference play. Omaha ranks seventh in the Summit League with 12.7 assists per game led by Grant Stubblefield averaging 3.5.

The Aggies have a 3-2 record in non-conference games. UC Davis averages 16.4 turnovers per game and is 0-1 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Omaha is shooting 38.1% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 37.4% UC Davis allows to opponents. UC Davis averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.2 fewer made shots on average than the 9.2 per game Omaha allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Deke Thompson is scoring 13.7 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Mavericks. Cahmai Crosby is averaging 12.0 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 40.0%.

Connor Sevilla is averaging 14.2 points for the Aggies. Jalen Stokes is averaging 11 points and 5.4 rebounds.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press