CSU Northridge Matadors (1-4) at Weber State Wildcats (2-4)

Ogden, Utah; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

LINE: Matadors -2.5; over/under is 167.5

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Northridge takes on Weber State after Josiah Davis scored 21 points in CSU Northridge’s 97-92 overtime loss to the Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens.

The Wildcats are 2-1 on their home court. Weber State is 1-3 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Matadors are 0-3 on the road. CSU Northridge is seventh in college basketball with 42.4 rebounds per game led by Brooklyn Hicks averaging 8.0.

Weber State averages 76.3 points per game, 8.5 fewer points than the 84.8 CSU Northridge allows. CSU Northridge’s 44.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.7 percentage points lower than Weber State has allowed to its opponents (50.9%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Augustine Ekwe is shooting 67.3% and averaging 12.8 points for the Wildcats. Aaron Powell is averaging 9.3 points.

Mikah Ballew is scoring 22.3 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Matadors. Hicks is averaging 13.8 points and 8.0 rebounds.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press