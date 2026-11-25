Long Beach State Beach (1-5) vs. Southern Utah Thunderbirds (3-5)

Miami; Wednesday, 1 p.m. EST

LINE: Beach -1.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Long Beach State and Southern Utah square off at Ocean Bank Convocation Center in Miami, Florida.

The Thunderbirds have a 3-5 record in non-conference games. Southern Utah is fourth in the Big Sky with 25.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Jaiden Feroah averaging 4.4.

The Beach have a 1-5 record in non-conference play. Long Beach State is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Southern Utah scores 90.0 points, 7.0 more per game than the 83.0 Long Beach State gives up. Long Beach State averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 more made shots on average than the 6.0 per game Southern Utah gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: JaJuan Nicholls is shooting 56.7% and averaging 11.1 points for the Thunderbirds. Dylan Sanders is averaging 8.9 points.

McCaden Adams is shooting 41.7% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Beach, while averaging 15.8 points and 1.5 steals. Jaden Tengan is averaging 11.5 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press