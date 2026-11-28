Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (1-5) at CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (4-2)

Bakersfield, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

LINE: Roadrunners -5.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Arizona faces CSU Bakersfield after Ryan Abelman scored 33 points in Northern Arizona’s 89-88 loss to the Cal Poly Mustangs.

The Roadrunners have gone 2-0 at home. CSU Bakersfield is eighth in the Big West with 13.2 assists per game led by Kjay Bradley Jr. averaging 4.5.

The Lumberjacks are 0-5 on the road. Northern Arizona ranks third in the Big Sky shooting 37.9% from 3-point range.

CSU Bakersfield’s average of 5.2 made 3-pointers per game is 4.3 fewer made shots on average than the 9.5 per game Northern Arizona allows. Northern Arizona averages 9.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 more made shots on average than the 7.8 per game CSU Bakersfield gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bradley is shooting 47.5% and averaging 18.7 points for the Roadrunners. Jaden Alexander is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers.

Chris Komin is averaging 20.7 points and 5.5 assists for the Lumberjacks. Lucas Toukam is averaging 15.8 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press