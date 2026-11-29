IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) — Owen Larson scored 29 points as Drake beat North Dakota State 82-70 on Saturday.

Larson had five assists for the Bulldogs (5-3). Dre Kindell added 14 points while going 4 of 10 from the floor, including 3 for 5 from 3-point range, and 3 for 3 from the line while he also had seven assists. Gabe Oldham shot 3 of 4 from the field and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with eight points.

Jaziah Harper led the Bison (3-7) in scoring, finishing with 13 points and seven rebounds. North Dakota State also got 12 points from Oliver Junker. Riley Massey finished with 11 points.

Drake took the lead for good with 9:52 remaining in the first half. The score was 44-35 at halftime, with Larson racking up 18 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.