BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Landon Varnes connected with Dylan Gary for an 11-yard score with 31 seconds remaining to lift Kennesaw State past Western Kentucky 35-31 on Saturday.

The win completes a remarkable turnaround for the Owls (6-6, 5-3 Conference USA), who are just the fourth team since 1980 to start a season 1-6 and finish the year bowl eligible.

Varnes threw for 311 yards and three scores, completing 22 of his 34 attempts. Gary had nine catches for 166 yards and two touchdowns.

Gary was called for unsportsmanlike conduct following his go-ahead touchdown, moving the PAT to the 33-yard line, and Daniel Kenney’s first attempt was wide. WKU’s Darius Hampton was called for leverage on the first attempt to move it back to the 18, and Kenney pinned it to put the Owls up by 4.

Brock Glenn threw for 265 yards and two touchdowns on 25-of-34 passing for the Hilltoppers (4-8, 3-5), and added 128 yards and a score on the ground.

Boogie Woods led the Owls with 99 rushing yards and a touchdown on just nine carries. He broke free for a 66-yarder on the game’s first drive, and finishes the year tied for the Conference USA lead in rushing scores (11).

Up next

Kennesaw State awaits selection to a bowl game.

Western Kentucky did not qualify for a bowl game.

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