EMMITSBURG, Md. (AP) — Clem Edomwonyin scored 18 points as Drexel beat Mount St. Mary’s 70-60 on Saturday.

Edomwonyin added 13 rebounds and four blocks for the Dragons (4-3). Amaree Abram scored 18 points while going 7 of 15 (2 for 7 from 3-point range), and added five rebounds and five assists. LaDricus Pittman went 2 of 9 from the field (2 for 7 from 3-point range) to finish with seven points.

Wilguens Exacte Jr. led the way for the Mountaineers (2-5) with 14 points and six rebounds. Redd Thompson added 14 points, four assists and two steals for Mount St. Mary’s. Abdou Khadre Kebe also had 13 points, eight rebounds and three steals.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.