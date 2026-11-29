FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — MiKaylah Williams scored 27 points to lead No. 9 LSU to an 82-60 victory over North Carolina State on Saturday in the Fort Myers Tip-Off on Saturday.

LSU jumped out to fast start, then relied on its aggressive defense to remain unbeaten.

ZaKiyah Johnson added 16 points, MiLaysia Fulwiley 15 and Grace Knox 10 for LSU, which shot 45.8% from the field.

Zoe Brooks led N.C. State with 17 points while Desiree Wooten added 11 and Khamil Pierre 10. The Wolfpack finished shooting 30.8% for the game after their shooting percentage was under 30% for most of the game.

LSU (9-0) beat Villanova 84-65 on Friday and had a season-opening streak of seven straight 100-plus scoring games snapped.

However, the Tigers started Saturday like they wanted to start a new streak. LSU dominated the inside in jumping out to a 12-3 lead before ending the first period by making six 3-pointers to go up 30-13.

With N.C. State (7-2) tightening its defense, the Tigers cooled off and led 44-25 at halftime.

The Wolfpack never made a run in the second half. When N.C. State’s offense picked up in the fourth period, so did LSU’s.

LSU had 14 steals, forced 18 turnovers and had seven blocks while outrebounding the Wolfpack 46-38. The Tigers’ size led to a 32-18 advantage in points in the paint.

Up next

LSU: At North Carolina on Wednesday in the SEC-ACC Challenge.

N.C. State: At Ole Miss on Wednesday in the SEC-ACC Challenge.

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