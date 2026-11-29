PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — With an opportunity to control its ability to reach the Big Ten title game, No. 10 UCLA stumbled and bumbled and put its postseason chances in serious doubt.

No. 15 USC (9-3, 6-3) dominated in a 45-10 win over UCLA (10-2, 7-2) Saturday at the Rose Bowl. The loss endangered UCLA’s hopes to play in the College Football Playoff, too.

USC had already been eliminated from conference title game contention, but the Trojans played as thought they had a chance to reach next week’s conference championship game in Indianapolis.

Quarterback Ty Dieffenbach, who became one of the most captivating stories in college football, valiantly tried to lead his team with an injured hip and sleeve on his left leg. A game-time decision to play versus USC, he’d come back before — against Illinois after a mid-game injury — and had success. But, not this time. He walked with a limp and wasn’t as mobile as the Bruins needed him to be. Many of his passes were off the mark, and he was mistake-prone, too.

He was responsible for five turnovers with two fumbles on strip sacks and three interceptions. Mistakes are certainly uncharacteristic for a Bob Chesney-coached team, but Dieffenbach was clearly not 100%. Chesney stuck with Dieffenbach in the second half instead of turning to backup Madden Iamaleava, who had a disastrous performance in UCLA’s loss at Michigan last week.

The result spelled doom for UCLA, which started the season 10-0, but lost the last two games and likely their shot at playing for a conference championship in the first year under Chesney.

USC fans chanted “Overrated!” That had to sting for the Bruins. UCLA took off its customary tarps in the end zones to make room for fans who packed the Rose Bowl. It was about 20% full for the fourth quarter as disappointed fans had left the stadium.

The Bruins scored their only touchdown with 3:44 left in the game. On fourth-and-seven, Dieffenbach found Semaj Morgan for a 4-yard score. That touchdown cut USC’s lead to 35 points.

UCLA can still find its way into the conference title game, but needs help from other teams. The Bruins could get to Indianapolis with losses by Indiana and Oregon later Saturday. But after starting the season undefeated, needing help from others to get into the conference championship game is a head-scratcher.

On a day the Southern California was dealing with earthquakes and aftershocks that were felt in the Rose Bowl, the Bruins’ loss to USC might have been the biggest shock of all. It wasn’t just the loss, it was the way that UCLA lost. It was never in the game.

USC scored on the first series of the game on a Jayden Maiava 4-yard touchdown pass to Tanook Hines. UCLA hadn’t allowed an opponent to score on its first drive in its previous eight games.

It was a sign of things to come. Dieffenbach ran out with the UCLA offense and while it was a welcome sight, the Bruins went three-and-out.

USC scored on its next series, too, and UCLA was down 14-0 quickly. Waymond Jordan had three rushing touchdowns as the Trojans dominated the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball.

USC won the Victory Bell, which goes to the victor of the rivalry game in Los Angeles, while UCLA’s path forward was left clouded.

By JILL PAINTER LOPEZ

Associated Press