POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Malachi Johnson scored 25 points as Idaho State beat Azusa Pacific 102-59 on Saturday.

Johnson also had six rebounds for the Bengals (2-5). Ike Palmer shot 6 of 9 from the field and went 6 for 7 from the line to add 19 points. Kenyon DeMuynck shot 4 for 8 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 7 from the free-throw line to finish with 14 points, while adding four steals and four blocks.

Ryan Gov led the way for the Cougars with 12 points and two steals. Azusa Pacific also got 10 points apiece from Mason Kendrick and Jordan Dollar.

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Idaho State visits Southern Utah on Thursday.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.